Let's start this week by saying on this week's sports page you will see some of the great work of Larry Stokke of Picture This Photography, with some awesome shots of the North Dakota Shrine Bowl, which was held June 19 at West Fargo Sheyenne High School. Their were several players from all over the area that competed in either the 11 man or 9 man games. You can see some stats and info from it with Larry's pics, but just great to see so many athletes playing so well against the best competition North Dakota has to offer. Up next will be the Lions All-Star Basketball games coming in mid-July, which will feature Langdon-Edmore-Munich's Kaylee Lowery on the Class B Girls team.