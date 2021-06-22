WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Fair is coming back to the Central Coast in September. Last year was the first year in the fair's history to cancel the fair. Anisa Velasco, a livestock exhibitor has been in showcases at the Santa Cruz County Fair before. This year, she won the Heritage Hog, an honor, and scholarship bestowed upon one person each year at the fair. When she learned she was going to get the opportunity to showcase her new lamb in this year's county fair and auction of the Heritage Hog, she was elated.