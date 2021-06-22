Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southeastern Saratoga County in east central New York Northern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 943 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Round Lake to Mechanicville to Menands, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Mechanicville, Hoosick Falls, Latham, Menands, Green Island, Grafton, Waterford, Round Lake, West Sand Lake, Country Knolls, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Wynantskill and Gates. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH