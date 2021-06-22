Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Tornado Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Westchester County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 944 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Suffern, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Monsey around 950 PM EDT. Nanuet and Pomona around 955 PM EDT. New City and Pearl River around 1000 PM EDT. Haverstraw and Orangeburg around 1005 PM EDT. Nyack and Upper Nyack around 1010 PM EDT. Ossining around 1015 PM EDT. Tarrytown around 1020 PM EDT. Hawthorne around 1025 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Yorktown Heights around 1030 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
