‘The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Rocks Burlap Dress To Film Famous Scene For Disney Reboot

With creating a new franchise such an expensive risk for many studios, it’s understandable why they are turning to reboot previous franchises n the past to help draw viewers in on both reputation and nostalgia – even if there are many people who frown upon the approach. Disney has found a lot of success in rebooting some of its older properties. However, if you really want to make a new series that appeals to people, you can simply include a cute looking pet and you are guaranteed to attract a fair number of families to the show. Combining both, like Disney is doing with its new Turner and Hooch reboot and then you’re guaranteed to make a success of it.