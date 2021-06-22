Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Rocks Burlap Dress To Film Famous Scene For Disney Reboot

By Lidia Mosqueda
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halle Bailey was pictured on the set of Disney’s new live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid’ on June 20, wearing Ariel’s infamous burlap dress. Sensational! Halle Bailey, 21, gave fans a first look at a famous scene from The Little Mermaid while filming the live-action reboot of the Disney movie in Sardinia on Sunday, June 20. The scene being filmed was the one in which Ariel puts on a makeshift dress made from scrap fabric after her wish for legs is granted — just before she meets Prince Eric.

hollywoodlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Film#Mermaid#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Northport, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ returns to the Engeman

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 24 to Aug. 29. Follow the adventures of mermaid princess Ariel and her friends Flounder the Guppy, Scuttle the Seagull, and Sebastian the Crab in this musical under-the-sea classic. THE LITTLE MERMAID JR....
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Shares Awesome Fan Art Tying Her Version Of Ariel With Disney's Animated Version

After recent Disney remakes including Mulan and Aladdin, the studio is checking off more live-action adaptations of their classics, with The Little Mermaid currently filming in Italy. Its star is Halle Bailey, one part of the sister duo Chloe x Halle and a Grown-ish actress, who is taking on the role of Ariel, and she’s sharing the love she’s already receiving from Disney fans.
MoviesKTVB

Chloe Bailey Misses Her Sister Halle 'Every Single Day' While She's Filming 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)

Chloe Bailey is feeling sisterly love for her other half, Halle Bailey, while she's filming Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas. The actress-singer opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet on Sunday afternoon about missing Halle "every single day." "She is overseas killing it and I'm just so proud of her," said the 22-year-old, who's nominated for four BET Awards with her sister Halle as Chloe x Halle. "She's doing her thing over there and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together."
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Little Mermaid: Jessica Alexander joins the Live Action of the Disney movie

Jessica Alexander has been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney from The Little mermaid. The highly anticipated film is currently in production in London and the studio has yet to announce its official release date. Filming was previously delayed to early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Traveldisneydining.com

Filming of Famous “Kiss the Girl” Scene Underway

We have seen a lot of information lately when it comes to the live-action filming of The Little Mermaid. We had first ever set photos and now we have pictures of the beloved “Kiss the Girl” scene. The photos clearly show Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in a boat together...
Moviesthemeparktourist.com

Disney's PhillharMagic Getting New Scene Featuring Pixar's Coco

For the first time since it opened in 2003, Disney's PhillharMagic is getting a brand new scene inspired by a recent movie. Disney has announced that Pixar favorite Coco will be added to this attraction, with guests able to see Donald and the cast of the film during a scene featuring an all new score from film composer Germaine Franco as well as characters singing along to “Un Poco Loco” from the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Little Mermaid Set Photos Reveal Halle Bailey In Red Braids

Whoever at Disney had the idea of adapting their animated classics to live-action deserves a big fat bonus. Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King have been huge money-spinners, with their next big entry a reworking of much-loved The Little Mermaid. The 1989 movie is considered to have heralded a new golden age for Disney’s Animation Studios and all eyes will be on director Rob Marshall’s take on life down where it’s wetter (under the sea).
TV Seriescriticalhit.net

It’s copy and paste in this trailer for Disney’s Turner and Hooch reboot

With creating a new franchise such an expensive risk for many studios, it’s understandable why they are turning to reboot previous franchises n the past to help draw viewers in on both reputation and nostalgia – even if there are many people who frown upon the approach. Disney has found a lot of success in rebooting some of its older properties. However, if you really want to make a new series that appeals to people, you can simply include a cute looking pet and you are guaranteed to attract a fair number of families to the show. Combining both, like Disney is doing with its new Turner and Hooch reboot and then you’re guaranteed to make a success of it.
MoviesDayton Daily News

Under the Sea: La Comedia’s ‘Little Mermaid’ a joyful delight

If you’ve been longing to get out of the house to catch a live theater experience bound to entertain you and your entire family, don’t miss La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s utterly delightful and joyful presentation of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”. Based on the 1989 Academy Award-winning film of the same...
Jackson, TNTullahoma News

South Jackson makes splash with “The Little Mermaid’

To start off its theater season, the Performing Arts for Children and Teens (PACT) will present “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” this weekend from July 9 through 11 and July 16 through 18 at South Jackson Civic Center. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story and the classic animated film, “Disney's The...
Orange County, CAInside the Magic

Ariel Animatronic Goes Cross-Eyed in ‘Little Mermaid’ Ride

The Disneyland Resort in Orange County, California, is home to some of the most magical experiences on Earth. Magic is found in every part of the famous Disney Parks, especially their attractions. Running on a non-stop basis all year long, attractions are prone to a few mishaps here and there, but The Little Mermaid ride at Disney California Adventure just dove off the deep end.
Visual ArtFast Company

The unusual creative process of the artist behind ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Glen Keane, the Oscar-winning artist behind such Disney classics as The Little Mermaid (1989), was once described by Ed Catmull, the former president of Pixar and Walt Disney Studios, as “one of the best animators in the history of hand-drawn animation.” But when he sat down to design Ariel, or indeed the beast from Beauty and the Beast (1991), Keane’s mind was a blank. He had no preconception of what he would draw.
Movies/Film

New ‘Encanto’ Poster Teases Disney’s Upcoming Animated Musical, Trailer Coming Tomorrow

Disney and Pixar might be currently going through a bit of a rough patch — not necessarily creatively, as evidenced by the rather sweet charms of Luca, but certainly in terms of the provocative decision to send Luca straight to Disney+ rather than being given a theatrical release. Walt Disney Animation, on the other hand, has been gaining steam in recent years after Moana, Frozen II, Raya and the Last Dragon, and now their newest film, Encanto. Thanks to an announcement by the official Twitter account, we now have our hands on the poster. Check the Encanto poster out below.
Moviesromper.com

Cinderella

Cinderella is one of those fairytales that never gets old. Whether you’re young or old, everyone can relate to the underdog who gets her happy ending. And, now, the magical story has gotten a fresh re-telling because a new Cinderella reboot is coming to Amazon Prime. By now, you’re probably...

Comments / 0

Community Policy