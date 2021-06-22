‘The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Rocks Burlap Dress To Film Famous Scene For Disney Reboot
Halle Bailey was pictured on the set of Disney’s new live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid’ on June 20, wearing Ariel’s infamous burlap dress. Sensational! Halle Bailey, 21, gave fans a first look at a famous scene from The Little Mermaid while filming the live-action reboot of the Disney movie in Sardinia on Sunday, June 20. The scene being filmed was the one in which Ariel puts on a makeshift dress made from scrap fabric after her wish for legs is granted — just before she meets Prince Eric.hollywoodlife.com