Though July 4th weekend was relatively sunny and clear, prepare for this weekend to feature less ideal weather across the area. The National Weather Service's forecast calls for a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday, with rain likely throughout Sunday. Highs will rise from the low seventies Friday to near 80 on Sunday. Overnight lows should dip into the low 60s on Friday and Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday.