Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Audience segmentation is crucial for Indosat Ooredoo’s customer experience playbook

By Shawn Lim
The Drum
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndosat Ooredoo has been a telecommunications provider in Indonesia for over 53 years. The Drum finds out how Indosat aims to be the digital telco customers can trust, and how it can empower them through technology. As the Covid-19 pandemic hit Indonesia in 2020, most consumers stayed at home, like...

www.thedrum.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Marketing#Customer Experience#Audience Segmentation#Indonesian#Statista#An Ar Creator Fund#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

ZoomInfo to Accelerate Business Growth Through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration

ZoomInfo , a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced a new integration with Microsoft to help companies accelerate their growth by directly accessing the full ZoomInfo platform within Microsoft Dynamics 365. ZoomInfo’s constantly refreshed data will now be centralized within Dynamics 365, ensuring customers have seamless and secure access to find, create, and update their system of record.
Retailmartechseries.com

Sailthru Announces Integration with Segment that Drives B2C Organizations to Move at the Speed of the Customer

Sailthru, a CM Group brand and the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced a new integration with Segment, a leading customer data platform (CDP). The bi-directional integration makes it easy for companies to achieve a new level of unified customer communication and insight, paving the way for a scalable, data-driven future. With first- and zero-party data management more crucial than ever, Sailthru customers can easily access data from any channel or touchpoint to react in real time and create a better omnichannel experience.
Softwaresourceforge.net

Q&A with Outlier AI: Improving Digital Customer Experiences with AI-Driven Insights

Faced with more unpredictable customers, leaner staffs, and many new martech systems and channels to track, most marketing teams are finding it very difficult to be truly data-driven. There’s just too much data to make sense of – and it’s hard to really know every day what issues or opportunities are emerging. As a result, many leading marketers are reimagining their approach to data and analytics. The goal: quickly identifying the developments that matter most to their business and their customers – and knowing right away how to address them effectively.
Technologymartechseries.com

iQor Launches Digitally Irresistible, A New Podcast Dedicated to Customer Experience Professionals

IQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Digitally Irresistible. The podcast will cover the optimization of digital technologies and irresistible people that influence both employee and customer experiences. Each guest will provide a unique perspective on a relevant topic that has a measurable impact on a business.
Technologysmallbiztrends.com

Humanizing the Customer Experience with Technology

Technology enhances business. It allows companies to operate faster, more efficiently, encourages collaboration, and in return creates growth. However, human interaction is still key in creating a positive customer experience. Taking into account of the last year, with companies forced to rapidly digitize, many business leaders have grappled with the challenge of humanizing customer experience with the new technologies that have been implemented.
EconomyThe Drum

Agencies in Australia are spending more on programmatic DOOH

More than 10% of agencies also increased their programmatic investment in an otherwise depressed OOH market, IAB Australia’s Attitudes to Programmatic DOOH Report has found. “This important new piece of industry research provides very clear guidance from media buyers and advertisers on areas where they would like further education and support from the industry to help with their investment, measurement and assessment of programmatic DOOH activity,” said Gai Le Roy, the chief executive of IAB Australia.
RetailThe Drum

Public increasingly expecting AR tests and try-on in retail after e-commerce boom

Distressed high streets up and down the country must turn to ‘connected shopping’ experiences harnessing mobile-friendly technologies if they are to survive and thrive, according to a global survey of 20,000 consumers commissioned by Snap and conducted by Foresight Factory. The report found that 40% of UK consumers use their...
TechnologyThe Drum

Outdated site search is letting your customers down, and costing you business. Here's why.

Major search engines have evolved continuously over the past two decades, in an ongoing effort to provide a better experience for today’s users. By contrast, investment in site search, i.e. searches conducted by customers on a company or brand’s own website, has not kept pace. As a result, outdated and underperforming site search technology is costing many businesses and brands in lost sales and reduced consumer trust.
EconomyItproportal

Delivering an excellent customer experience through self-service

When it comes to service management, enhancing customer experience is on the top of many organizations' lists of priorities in the coming year – but how to go about it successfully? For years, customer experience has been a hot topic. Rightly so, customer preferences and demands have shifted significantly over time, leaving organizations wondering how they satisfy the customer while making internal processes more efficient.
Technologymartechseries.com

Bloomreach Customer and Data Experience Platform (CDXP) Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Bloomreach, the leader in Commerce Experience™, announced that Bloomreach Engagement, the company’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Bloomreach Engagement is a leading omnichannel marketing automation and experience platform, unifying data from all customer touchpoints and providing marketers with a complete toolset to build end-to-end, personalized customer journeys.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Customer Service Versus Customer Experience … What’s The Difference?

It is one of the most common questions I’m asked in interviews: What’s the difference between customer service and customer experience (also known as CX)?. While I’ve written about this before, my original article about customer experience was more about how to create a more interactive experience. The example I used was how Home Shopping Network (HSN) incorporated gamification into the customer experience. It offered games and puzzles on its website. The prize for winning the game or solving the puzzle was in the form of discounts. That’s a great – and even fun – experience, but there is much more to it than that.
Softwareaithority.com

U.K. Retailers Focus On Tech To Improve Customer Experience

ISG Provider Lens™ report find COVID-19 spike in online shopping accelerating digital demand among retailers. Retailers in the U.K. are looking to upgrade their e-commerce platforms and improve customer experience in response to a pandemic-induced spike in online shopping here, according to a new report published today by Information Services Groupa leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
EconomyForbes

The CFO's Role In Creating A Positive Customer Experience

Jared King is Co-Founder & CEO of Invoiced, an award-winning, cloud-based platform for accounts receivable automation. Over the last decade, customer experience has become a discipline and way of thinking that’s important for businesses to master. The basic idea behind customer experience (or CX) as a business function is to examine the totality of touchpoints and interactions between the customer and your business in service of optimizing the end-to-end experience in both big and small ways. When you do it well, I've found that purposeful CX management can help your business achieve outcomes like increasing total ticket value, increasing repeat purchases or reducing customer churn. At the highest level, optimized CX rewards both the customer and the business, which can result in higher lifetime value for both parties.
Softwareaithority.com

AISERA Transforms Customer Experience & Customer Service With AI & Automation

Next-Generation AI-Powered Customer Intelligence Solution Automates Revenue Operations, Customer Service and Technical Support for Personalized Concierge-Grade Customer Experience (CX) Aisera, the world’s first AI Customer service that automates tasks, actions, and workflows for all organizations, announced that it has significantly enhanced its Customer Service & Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The...
Technologybizjournals

Data, AI and the incredible impact of meaningful customer experiences

Customer centricity can be tricky. It’s supposed to mean being so in synch with customers’ needs and values that they are at the center of your brand universe. Sometimes, though, I see organizations so focused on customer touchpoints in the quest for customer centricity that they forget the customer. They put the website or the mobile app or the chatbot development at the center of their universe, forgetting that the customer – the human – needs to reside there.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Implementing Customer Segmentation using RFM analysis with PySpark

A step-by-step guide to implement customer segmentation using Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM) analysis using Python and Apache Spark. Customer segmentation is a marketing tool to group your customers based on common characteristics so that you can focus and market to each group effectively and maximize the value of each customer to the business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy