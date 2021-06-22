Audience segmentation is crucial for Indosat Ooredoo’s customer experience playbook

It is one of the most common questions I’m asked in interviews: What’s the difference between customer service and customer experience (also known as CX)?. While I’ve written about this before, my original article about customer experience was more about how to create a more interactive experience. The example I used was how Home Shopping Network (HSN) incorporated gamification into the customer experience. It offered games and puzzles on its website. The prize for winning the game or solving the puzzle was in the form of discounts. That’s a great – and even fun – experience, but there is much more to it than that.