Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot in Washington D.C.

ESPN

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot on Monday while visiting family in Washington D.C. but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington D.C.," The Vikings confirmed in a statement. "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Twyman was shot four times while riding in a car to see his aunt. While there were "superficial, exit wounds," X-rays were negative and Twyman is not expected to need surgery.

"In talking to him today, he's going to be OK," Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter. "That's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Twyman was a sixth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh and was expected to add depth in the middle of the defensive line. Twyman recorded 10.5 sacks for the Panthers in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season.

The defensive tackle also went viral during the draft for his emotional phone call with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Twyman was expected to compete for a spot in the interior rotation behind Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce until the Vikings signed Sheldon Richardson last week.