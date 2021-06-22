Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot in Washington D.C.

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1pSE_0abRDoBU00
ESPN

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot on Monday while visiting family in Washington D.C. but is expected to make a full recovery.

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington D.C.," The Vikings confirmed in a statement. "We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Twyman was shot four times while riding in a car to see his aunt. While there were "superficial, exit wounds," X-rays were negative and Twyman is not expected to need surgery.

"In talking to him today, he's going to be OK," Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter. "That's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Twyman was a sixth-round pick out of the University of Pittsburgh and was expected to add depth in the middle of the defensive line. Twyman recorded 10.5 sacks for the Panthers in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season.

The defensive tackle also went viral during the draft for his emotional phone call with Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Twyman was expected to compete for a spot in the interior rotation behind Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce until the Vikings signed Sheldon Richardson last week.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#American Football#Espn#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings depth chart: Rookies giving Minnesota a top-10 OL?

It will take some time for things to take shape, and you never know what could happen over the course of training camp, but it’s reasonable to expect for the fourth consecutive year, that rookie offensive linemen will have a substantial impact on the Minnesota Vikings depth chart. In 2018,...
NFLchatsports.com

In 2021, Vikings Really Do Have “One Shot” to Get This Right

You are told each year at this time specific time that the Minnesota Vikings have the roster to make a run in the upcoming season. Since 2015, under head coach Mike Zimmer, the team is habitually constructed to win. Then, the team alternates rather good seasons with mediocre ones. The latter part is disappointing. The 2015 defense matured ultra-quick, propelling the Vikings to a division title and the postseason — before the organization’s kicker prevented playoff advancement. Every season thereafter has stakes that involve the playoffs.
NFLchatsports.com

Chris Doleman’s advice put Larry Fitzgerald on the path to the NFL

Larry Fitzgerald, National Football League, Chris Doleman, Arizona Cardinals, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Minnesota Vikings, The Arizona Republic, Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Minneapolis–Saint Paul. Currently a free agent, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has made more money than any wide receiver in NFL history since being drafted at...
NFL247Sports

Harrison Smith on future with Minnesota Vikings: 'I'll always consider myself a Viking'

Harrison Smith is a Viking through and through. The veteran safety and former Notre Dame football star wants to stay with the team for the remainder of his career. However, he knows the NFL is a business like a lot of players and knows there’s a chance he’ll finish his career playing somewhere else. But, he doesn’t want to consider himself a member of another team and just wants to think about the Vikings.
NFLUSA Today

Vikings' question marks heading into training camp

Minnesota is a team with a high variance for the 2021 NFL season. The Vikings have plenty of talent on paper. But due to all the free agency signings this offseason, many of those players have yet to be on the same team in an NFL game. For Minnesota, cohesiveness,...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Found Their Wide Receiver Three

For several years, Vikings fans have called on GM Rick Spielman to secure a true #3 wide receiver. You can never count out a blockbuster move by Spielman, but all indications say Chad Beebe has already taken that role. Before looking at Beebe, it’s important to understand how many capable...
NFLchatsports.com

Stefon Diggs training with some former Vikings teammates

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Stefon Diggs. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently spent time training with some former Minnesota Vikings teammates in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. When Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs departed from the Minnesota Vikings last year, it wasn’t on the best of...
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Harrison Smith Says He Anticipates Retiring as a Minnesota Viking

Vikings safety Harrison Smith has just one year left on his current contract as the potential future Hall of Famer heads into his tenth season in Minnesota. Extension talks have reportedly picked up steam recently, and while there's no guarantee a deal gets done, the two sides have benefited each other quite well over the past nine years.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Player Lands Top 5 Endorsement from Terrell Davis

Amid the last few weeks, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has been showered with Top-3-in-the-league linebacker kudos. Rankings are rampant during this downtime of the offseason, after mandatory minicamps but before training camp. It gives the digital stratosphere time to analyze players, position by position, establishing expectations and a pecking order for the upcoming season.
NFLchatsports.com

In July, Vikings Begin to Receive Some ‘Underrated’ Love

Those are the two words, among several others, assigned to the 2021 Minnesota Vikings by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He made express mention of the Vikings tendency to miss the playoffs and then reach them in alternating fashion, predicting that the squad follows the same weird sequence this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings fans will enjoy some recent comments from Harrison Smith

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith recently talked about if he will retire from the NFL in a purple and gold jersey. Before the 2012 season, Paul Krause was the most notable player to ever wear the No. 22 for the Minnesota Vikings. Krause might still be considered the greatest Vikings player to wear the No. 22, but that jersey number will also be associated with Harrison Smith from now on whenever people look back at the team’s history.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Buying Vikings Hope? Don’t Be a Dope

It’s hard not to get excited for the Vikings 2021 season. This site’s owner Joe Johnson and I spoke about it last week on the VikingsTerritory Breakdown podcast. [LINK] And we will probably talk about it again before the Vikings actually play their first game—that is the fun of the offseason, examining the moves and then quickly going bullish on the hope being sold. But beware the other word that begins with bull and also contains an I and an SH. We have been here before.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Top Vikings defender shares what makes Mike Zimmer a great coach

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith recently talked about why Mike Zimmer has been so successful during his NFL coaching career. Heading into the 2021 season, there is certainly a possibility that Mike Zimmer could currently be in the middle of his final year as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy