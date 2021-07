BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A coroner has determined the cause of death of an Ohio woman who passed out on a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park and later died. Dawn Jankovic, 47, and her 17-year-old son took a trip to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Southern Indiana on June 4. They were riding the Voyage, a wooden roller coaster, when Jankovic lost consciousness. She was found unresponsive when the coaster returned to the station.