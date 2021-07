Drier and cooler air has surged into North Alabama behind yesterday’s cold front, and man, it feels fantastic! Dewpoints are in the 50s and low 60s, and that’s where things stay through the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs top out close to 80° today, and in the mid 80s tomorrow, but this will be by far the most comfortable weather of the week. Lows tonight dip into the 50s, so you can open some windows and give the A/C a rest if you want!