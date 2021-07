Richi Caldwell, teacher and advisor to many INW broadcasters, passed away after a short and sudden struggle with cancer, on June 3rd, 2021, at the age of 80. Richi also was the director of a low-watt FM educational station at SFCC from 1968 to 1995. In 1996 KSFC became the second station of Spokane Public Radio, increased its wattage, and serves the region as a source of news from here and around the world.