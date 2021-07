At Weiss Lake, guide Mark Collins says lake temperature is about 82 degrees, though cooler after rains, and most bass have moved to the main lake points, road beds and the creek and river channels. Shad pattern crankbaits and Carolina rigs are working well, as is slow rolling heavy spinner baits near bottom. Flipping docks with jigs and soft plastics is also catching bass. Crappie fishing is typical for summer, with most fish on the creek channels at 12 feet and deeper around brush or rocks—live minnows are the best bet. Catfishing remains good, and stripers are biting in the spring holes of the upper Chattooga and Little Spring on live shad; www.markcollinsguideservice.com.