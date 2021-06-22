Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escondido, CA

Convicted Felon Sentenced to Nearly 30 Years for Bicyclist’s Hit-and-Run Death in Escondido

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvHLo_0abRD7Vc00
San Diego Superior Court in Vista. File photo

A felon who struck a bicyclist in Escondido, then fled the scene of the fatal collision, was sentenced Monday to nearly 30 years in state prison.

Jamison Connor, 42, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run counts stemming from the Nov. 23, 2019, death of 36-year-old Vista resident Kevin Lentz.

Connor’s guilty pleas were entered on the day his trial was set to begin, though a Vista jury still heard evidence and convicted him of unrelated charges stemming from drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lentz was riding on La Honda Drive just before noon when he was struck head-on by a dark-colored Toyota sedan that was ditched by the driver a short distance away, police said.

Lentz, who died at the scene, is survived by his wife Lauren and a young son.

Connor was arrested five days later during a traffic stop.

Though Connor received a 29-year, 10-month sentence, much of which stemmed from his prior strike conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, Lentz’s family and friends say they were shocked to hear that the defendant could be eligible for parole in just a few years.

Proposition 57 allows for parole consideration upon the completion of the sentence for a prisoner’s primary offense if it is a nonviolent crime. In this case, Connor’s primary offense, the vehicular manslaughter count, is not considered a violent offense under state law and he received a six-year sentence on that count.

Lauren Lentz said she felt both “joy and disappointment” over the case’s resolution, as she and her husband’s family will now have to exercise “due diligence” in perhaps only a few years by attending parole hearings and writing letters to ensure Connor remains behind bars.

“It’s a chapter in my life that I wanted to be able to close,” she said.

In her victim impact statement to the court, the widow said Connor “stole my husband’s last breath like a thief. All of the hopes and dreams we created together vanished, leaving me clinging onto what was and ravaged by what will no longer be. In an instant, my husband, best friend, and father to our son was gone, never to be touched, hugged, spoken to and loved on again.”

She wrote that the hardest part of the ordeal is that her husband won’t be able to live out his dreams and will miss out on seeing his son grow up.

“Kevin’s death was 100% preventable, and I hope that haunts you as much as it haunts me,” she said, speaking to Connor. “He should still be here, breathing in this sweet life and soaking up every moment.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Drug Possession#Bicyclist#Vista
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Man Convicted in Big Brother’s Shooting Death Sentenced to More Than 135 Years in Prison

A man who inadvertently shot and killed his brother during a 2018 fight at an Escondido bar received a sentence Thursday of more than 135 years to life in state prison. Manuel Eliseo Martinez, 35, was convicted in late 2019 of murder, attempted murder and other charges stemming from the shooting death of his older brother, Antonio Martinez at Pounders Sports Pub.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

SDPD Officer Injured When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Mira Mesa

A San Diego Police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said. The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Judge Rules Victims of 2019 Poway Synagogue Shooting Can Sue Gun Maker

Victims and survivors of the 2019 shootings at Chabad of Poway can sue Smith & Wesson, maker of the AR-15 rifle used in the hate crime, a San Diego state judge has ruled. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel on Wednesday rejected Smith & Wesson’s argument that the suit was barred by a federal law that generally shields gun manufacturers and sellers from being sued over shootings.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Detectives Seek Witnesses as Victim of Fatal Linda Vista ‘Gang Challenge’ Shooting ID’d

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week in a gang-related shooting in Linda Vista. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Eastman Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday found Josue Amador of San Diego on a patio outside a rental unit, suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy