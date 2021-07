COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will not be eased in England before 19 July, new health secretary Sajid Javid has told the House of Commons today, 28 June. While the coronavirus lockdown roadmap’s pausing of step four — including the lifting of all social distancing restrictions — allowed for the possibility of reopening on 5 July, Javid said that “we see no reason to go beyond the 19 July, because no date we choose comes with no risk of COVID.”