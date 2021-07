The S&P 500 recovered quite nicely later in the trading session on Tuesday after it wiped out the gains from Friday. That being said, it looks as if the market is ready to continue on going higher and with lower yields, which suggests that people are going to start jumping into the stock market again, if for no other reason than “there is no alternative.” Regardless, we are in an uptrend so there is no point in fighting that battle either. The 4400 level is my target based upon the fact that we tend to move in 200-point increments, and so far, that has held true.