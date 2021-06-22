Colombia Protests Sharpen Cali's Class War

Nicaragua has arrested a sixth presidential contender and four other opposition figures, police said Tuesday, bringing to 26 the number of people rounded up by long-term leader Daniel Ortega's forces ahead of November elections.
The five were arrested on Monday night on charges of threatening Nicaragua's "sovereignty," like the 21 before them.
The charges are based on a law initiated by Ortega and approved by parliament in December, widely criticized as a means of freezing out challengers and silencing opponents ahead of elections in which he is widely expected to seek a fourth successive term.
In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested presidential contenders, critics, politicians, businessmen and former comrades of Ortega, 75.