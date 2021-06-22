Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Colombia Protests Sharpen Cali's Class War

By Diego LEGRAND
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rich neighborhood in the Colombian city of Cali, residents standing next to police fire their weapons at protesters. They believe they are protecting their possessions from the mob. After 50 days of social protests against the government of right-wing President Ivan Duque, Cali's class divide seems to be...

www.ibtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Civil War#Protest Riot#Colombian#Ciudad Jardin#Afp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Human Rights
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leader's copter

The Colombian government said Saturday it is offering a reward of nearly $800,000 for information leading to the capture of those behind an attack Friday on a helicopter carrying President Ivan Duque near the Venezuela border. "A reward of up to 3 billion pesos is being offered" for information leading to "those responsible for this terrorist attack," Defense Minister Diego Molano said in a video posted to social media from the northern city of Cucuta. The president's helicopter was approaching the Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata when several shots -- apparently from rifles -- were fired at it. Duque was flying with Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and other officials at the time.
ProtestsSentinel

Colombia reaches 2 months of chaos in the streets with no prospect of an end to the protests – 03/07/2021 – world

The conqueror Christopher Columbus was one of the victims of the celebrations of the two months of protests in Colombia. Or at least a representation of it. In the coastal town of Barranquilla, last Monday (28), hundreds of people watched the statue get knocked over in the center of town, and the path by which his head was dragged by ropes to the door of the town hall.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Helicopter carrying Colombia's President Duque struck by bullets in attack

BOGOTA, June 25 (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying Colombia's President Ivan Duque and others was struck by multiple bullets in an attack on Friday, he said in a video message. The incident took place while the president's helicopter was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region toward the city of Cucuta, capital of the country's Norte de Santander province, Duque said.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Nicaragua opposition arrests climb to 26

Nicaragua has arrested a sixth presidential contender and four other opposition figures, police said Tuesday, bringing to 26 the number of people rounded up by long-term leader Daniel Ortega's forces ahead of November elections. The five were arrested on Monday night on charges of threatening Nicaragua's "sovereignty," like the 21 before them. The charges are based on a law initiated by Ortega and approved by parliament in December, widely criticized as a means of freezing out challengers and silencing opponents ahead of elections in which he is widely expected to seek a fourth successive term. In raids that began on June 2, security and paramilitary forces have arrested presidential contenders, critics, politicians, businessmen and former comrades of Ortega, 75.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Colombia Negotiator Rebuffs Protesters' Claims Gov't Unwilling to Talk

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Colombian government's chief negotiator on Tuesday rebuffed accusations from the leaders of protests that President Ivan Duque's administration was not committed to talks, saying it was listening to people's frustrations but would not allow violence. Last week, a senior protest leader warned that demonstrations - which...
Protestsdallassun.com

Colombia Protests Mark 2 Months of Social Crisis

BOGOTA , COLOMBIA - Demonstrations by opponents of the government of conservative President Ivan Duque, marked by clashes with the security forces, took place on Monday in several cities in Colombia for the two months of the social protest that left more than 60 dead in the country. The country...
Public SafetyDaily Orange

Why we at SU should examine Colombia and Israel’s policing, militarism

In 2016, rapper and provocateur M.I.A. questioned why Black Lives Matter discourse doesn’t extend beyond U.S. borders. She calls on audiences to recognize the growing nature of policing in different contexts across the world today — even in places some may see as disconnected from police violence whether at home or abroad.
Protestsfresnoalliance.com

It’s Not in the Headlines Any More, but Colombia Is Still Rising in Protest

During May, at least 70 demonstrators were killed in Colombia. On June 9, thousands of people marched, chanting slogans against President Ivan Duque and police brutality, to the Tequendama hotel, where the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) was meeting with NGOs, victims and institutions during its working visit to the country to verify the human rights situation amid protests, according to the report of Portafolio, a Bogotá newspaper, which continues, “As night fell, the agents of the state returned to attack the capital’s citizens with short and long-range weapons and tear gas canisters.”
AdvocacyBBC

Nicaraguan opposition activists held as crackdown intensifies

Police in Nicaragua have arrested two student activists and three members of the Farmers' Movement in its latest crackdown on the opposition. Among those arrested on Monday night was Medardo Mairena, who was planning to run for the Nicaraguan presidency. His arrest brings the number of presidential hopefuls detained since...
Americasrock947.com

Colombia must hold dialogue, punish police abuse, rights panel says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government must hold genuine dialogue with civil society and ensure punishment for security force members who have committed abuses, after violence at weeks of antigovernment protests led to at least 27 deaths, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) said on Wednesday. The largely peaceful protests,...
ProtestsBBC

Colombia protests: Rights body criticises 'disproportionate' response

An international human rights body has condemned Colombia for "excessive and disproportionate" use of force in response to this year's anti-government protests, in which dozens died. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights also said the security forces used "lethal force" in many situations. The government said those cases were the...
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Colombia used 'excessive force' against protesters, says human rights report

(CNN) — An international human rights body has accused Colombia's security forces of applying "disproportionate and excessive force," in dealing with street protesters, more than two months since demonstrations began in Bogota, which left dozens dead. The report by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), released on Wednesday, adds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy