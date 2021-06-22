Cancel
Report: Oklahoma Football Player Isaiah Thomas Charged With Misdemeanor DWI

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 18 days ago

Oklahoma senior Isaiah Thomas has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a Cleveland County District Court affidavit obtained by the Norman Transcript.

Thomas was arrested on June 13 at 2:08 a.m., after police witnessed his car traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

The report states that Thomas had an odor of alcohol and had red, watery eyes.

According to the affidavit, Thomas admitted to the officer that he had consumed alcohol before driving.

Norman Police dispatch informed the officer that Thomas had an outstanding municipal warrant out of Norman. At that point, the officer asked Thomas to take an alcohol-impairment test, which showed signs of impairment.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office booked Thomas into the jail at 2:59 a.m. A bail bondsman posted $2,000 bond about eight hours later, per the Transcript.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQcZD_0abRBfAX00

The Transcript reported that warrant request was based on a state charge of driving while intoxicated or impaired.

According to the affidavit, Thomas, 22, submitted to a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.07 percent.

Thomas’ prior warrant was for failing to appear on a previous petty larceny charge and was booked overnight into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The OU Athletics Department has said it is aware of the arrest and will handle it internally.

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
