Calvin Johnson Ripped the Detroit Lions for Allegedly Treating Him and Matthew Stafford Differently
Calvin Johnson has spent recent years holding his ground in a bitter feud with the Detroit Lions. Now, Matthew Stafford is involved by no fault of his own. Stafford, who is now with the Rams, did not voluntarily enter the fray involving his ex-team and their retired star receiver. Instead, it was Johnson who, in a recent interview discussing his relationship with the Lions, threw his former team under the bus once again.www.sportscasting.com