Calvin Johnson Ripped the Detroit Lions for Allegedly Treating Him and Matthew Stafford Differently

By Jake Elman
Sportscasting
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calvin Johnson has spent recent years holding his ground in a bitter feud with the Detroit Lions. Now, Matthew Stafford is involved by no fault of his own. Stafford, who is now with the Rams, did not voluntarily enter the fray involving his ex-team and their retired star receiver. Instead, it was Johnson who, in a recent interview discussing his relationship with the Lions, threw his former team under the bus once again.

www.sportscasting.com
Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

