Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will the Chiefs cut Frank Clark?

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, it is simply too early to tell what his status with the team is. The Kansas City Chiefs received some bad news on Monday afternoon in regards to their star defensive lineman, Frank Clark. A TMZ report indicated that...

fansided.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tmz#Uzi#National Nfl#The Seattle Seahawks#The Chiefs Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLeavenworth Times

JASON BROWN: Clark's antics could limit Chiefs in opening weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs offseason is not slowing down when it comes to providing news that we will overreact to and the latest edition of "news we shouldn't care about but have to" is here. Defensive end and top-5 salary cap hit Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles last...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Frank Clark’s contract details, salary cap impact, and bonuses

With Frank Clark hitting the headlines in June, what are the situation with his contract and the implications on the Chiefs’ salary cap?. With Frank Clark hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons during June, what is the situation with his NFL contract? Let’s examine the details of Clark’s contract, his salary-cap implications with the Chiefs, and the Chiefs’ options going forward.
NFL247Sports

Todd Gurley, Larry Fitzgerald weighed as options for Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Gurley and Larry Fitzgerald are still out there. The veteran running back and wide receiver are currently unsigned ahead of the 2021 season but could be intriguing options for one team. The Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time defending AFC champions and Super Bowl LIV winners, could always use some...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Signing Melvin Ingram is a move the Chiefs should make

Melvin Ingram III already visited the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and left without a deal, as the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope reported. A visit indicates interest by both parties. A visit that doesn’t end in a deal, particularly later in the free-agency process, usually indicates the two sides are far apart on financials. As training camp nears and even begins, the free agent will be more motivated to sign.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chris Jones predicted to be Chiefs’ MVP, not Patrick Mahomes

Chris Jones simply continues to be one of the better defensive linemen that the NFL has to offer. While the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyrann Mathieu may take most of the limelight in Kansas City, Jones is a key piece to what the team does defensively. Heading into this season, the club is said to be working Jones as not just a defensive tackle, but as an edge rusher as well. This is an effort by the Chiefs to apply better pressure on the quarterback and Jones has shown the ability to succeed in limited opportunities lining up on the edge. If Jones thrives in this role, that could bring a new dynamic to the Chiefs’ front-seven and make them that much more of a force in the AFC as they look to rebound from their loss in Super Bowl LV.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay on 49ers missing out on Matthew Stafford: ‘That was frustrating’

454 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. The interview is a great listen if you want to hear some good stories from McVay and Shanahan, who worked together in Washington and now coach division rivals.
NFLNBC Sports

Sean McVay: I think the future is so bright for Van Jefferson

The Rams have a deep group of wide receivers, led by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles added to it during the offseason, signing veteran DeSean Jackson and selecting Tutu Atwell during the second round of the spring’s draft. But the club also has Van Jefferson, who was coincidentally...
NFL247Sports

Sean McVay on Van Jefferson: 'Establishing himself as a legitimate dude'

Van Jefferson might due for a second year jump with the Los Angeles Rams. With new quarterback Matthew Stafford in place and veteran DeSean Jackson in the fold behind Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Jefferson might have to fight for some more reps. However, head coach Sean McVay likes what...
NFLAcme Packing Company

Kenny Clark, Za’Darius Smith falls outside top-10 in ESPN’s survey of interior defenders

It might not be a full snub, but perhaps snub-adjacent. Kenny Clark failed to capture the magic of his stellar 2019 season in 2020, but after being under-ranked in last year’s ESPN league survey list of top interior defenders, Clark fell off it altogether in this year’s version. Meanwhile the league did it again to Za’Darius Smith, with a full-on #snubbed situation, putting Smith outside the league’s top-10 edge players, despite back-to-back monster seasons.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mailbag: Do NFC West Teams Want Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo to Start for 49ers in 2021?

Despite my concerns that I would have to teach my mom how to create a Twitter account to generate reader mail, all of you showed up for my fill-in mailbag while Albert Breer is out this week. Thank you for the thought-provoking questions (and also to the friends who sent questions via group chat, just in case)! There were so many I couldn’t get to all of them, but there will be plenty of other opportunities, including on the MMQB Monday Morning Podcast with Gary Gramling, Conor Orr and me.
NFLStampede Blue

ESPN Survey Ranks Colts’ Darius Leonard as the NFL’s 4th Best Linebacker Overall

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), the Indianapolis Colts’ Darius Leonard was ranked as the NFL’s 4th best linebacker overall per a survey of fifty league executives, coaches, scouts, and players alike:. 4. Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts. Highest ranking: 1 | Lowest ranking: 9. Age: 25 | Last year’s ranking:...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How Baker Mayfield ranks among NFL QBs over the past three seasons

Here’s how Baker Mayfield ranks statistically over the past three NFL seasons compared to the other starting quarterbacks around the NFL. Sports media is constantly bombarded with people sharing their top quarterback lists, and people arguing over who they think will be a top ten quarterback this upcoming season. Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is one guy who has landed himself in this conversation as a bubble guy, he has the potential to be a top ten NFL quarterback in the 2021-2022 NFL season and finds himself between eight to 14 on most lists that I have seen.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Richard Sherman Is Still a Free Agent

There are still some big names available in free agency that could help the Vikings in one way or another going into the new season. On offense, the Vikings are pretty set but a solid wide receiver 3 that can come in and give instant production would be a very welcomed addition to the roster. Most fans, however, will agree that if there will be any reinforcements still to come in it would be on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings have done an incredible job in free agency making sure their defense is never as exposed again.
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Not Long for the 49ers

If there was any doubt that the 49ers went into the offseason looking to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it was erased when Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. When the topic of the Rams...

Comments / 5

Community Policy