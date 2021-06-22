Cancel
Sun Devils won't train at Camp Tontozona for second straight year

By Chris Karpman
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the season year in a row, Arizona State football will not practice at Camp Tontozona due to COVID-19 considerations. Program officials determined that staying on the grounds for several days would be unwise due to the tight living quarters and logistical considerations related to their health and safety protocols. The team may still be able to make a day trip to the facility for educational and bonding purposes.

247sports.com
