Titans Swimming Academy excels in District meet
MOULTRIE — In its hometown debut meet, Titans Swimming Academy (TSA), earned a first place finish in the 2021 GRPA ABC District Three Swim Meet. Almost one year to the day of the team's first practice, TSA competed against four teams from the surrounding area to take the Class B District 3 title. TSA has been training in the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority's (MCCPRA) newly renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park since March.www.moultrieobserver.com