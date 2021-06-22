Cancel
Manifest Season 4 Gets Netflix Pass; WBTV Not Shopping Series: Report

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately for Manifest fans, we're learning what a difference a week can make. With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Jeff Rake's intended six-season plan. Since that time, the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV series saw its first two seasons top the Netflix charts, helped in large part by a #SaveManifest campaign that kicked in online when the news broke. Then on Friday came word that "conversations" between the streamer and WBTV were "ongoing" as Netflix continued "evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup" as talks for two-week contract extensions for Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long were paused as negotiations continued. Unfortunately, it appears the show has been grounded permanently, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Netflix has opted not to pick up a fourth season. The report goes on to say that Warner Bros. TV is wrapping up its efforts to shop the series elsewhere as it would involve "navigating a maze of digital rights and cast options that have expired" (though WBTV and Netflix did not respond to the reports).

bleedingcool.com
