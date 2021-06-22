Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The RNA-binding protein LUC7L2 mediates MITA/STING intron retention to negatively regulate innate antiviral response

By Chen Li, Lu Feng, Wei-Wei Luo, Cao-Qi Lei, Mi Li, Hong-Bing Shu
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITA (also known as STING) is an ER-located adaptor protein, which mediates DNA-triggered innate immune response and is critically involved in autoimmune diseases and tumorigenesis. MITA is regulated by post-translational modifications, but how post-transcriptional mechanisms are involved in the regulation of MITA is still largely unknown. Here, we identified the RNA-binding protein LUC7L2 as a negative regulator of DNA virus-triggered innate immune response. LUC7L2-deficient mice exhibited resistance to lethal herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) infection and reduced HSV-1 loads in the brain. Mechanistically, LUC7L2 directly bound to intron 3 of MITA precursor messenger RNA, inhibited its splicing and promoted its nonsense-mediated decay, leading to its downregulation at protein level. LUC7L2-deficient cells had markedly increased MITA level, leading to heightened innate antiviral response. Finally, LUC7L2 was induced following HSV-1 infection. Our findings reveal a feedback negative post-transcriptional regulatory mechanism for regulation of MITA-mediated innate immune response to viral and aberrant cellular DNA.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna#Mita#Introns#Res#Rna#Mita Sting#Luc7l2 Deficient Mice#Pamps#Gtp#Atp#Irf3 Activation#Ergic#Perinuclear Punctate#Ikk#Dcs#Nmd#Luc7l2 Deficiency#Luc7l2 Mediated Mita Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

Endothelial cell-derived Apelin inhibits tumor growth by altering immune cell localization

The Apelin/APJ signalling pathway, involved in multiple physiological and pathological processes, has been attracting increasing interest recently. In our previous study, Apelin overexpression in colon26 tumor cells suppressed tumor growth by inducing vascular maturation. Here, we found that MC38 and LLC tumor growth were greater in the absence of Apelin than in wild-type (WT) mice, suggesting that Apelin acts as a tumor suppressor. Consistent with this, treating WT mice with [Pyr1]Apelin-13 inhibited tumor growth. In MC38 tumors, only endothelial cells (ECs) strongly express APJ, a cognate receptor for Apelin, indicating that EC-derived Apelin might regulate tumor formation in an autocrine manner. Comparing with WT mice, larger numbers of vessels with narrower diameters were observed in tumors of Apelin knockout mice and lack of Apelin enhanced tumor hypoxia. Investigating immune cells in the tumor revealed that [Pyr1]Apelin-13 infusion induced the accumulation of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in central areas. Moreover, RNA-sequencing analysis showed that Apelin induces chemokine CCL8 expression in ECs. Thus, enhancing anti-tumor immunity might be one of the mechanisms by which Apelin is involved in tumor growth. Our result indicated that increased CCL8 expression might induce CD8 +  T cells infiltration into tumor and tumor inhibition.
ScienceNature.com

SCD2-mediated monounsaturated fatty acid metabolism regulates cGAS-STING-dependent type I IFN responses in CD4 T cells

Host lipid metabolism and viral responses are intimately connected. However, the process by which the acquired immune systems adapts lipid metabolism to meet demands, and whether or not the metabolic rewiring confers a selective advantage to host immunity, remains unclear. Here we show that viral infection attenuates the expression of genes related to lipid metabolism in murine CD4+ T cells, which in turn increases the expression of antiviral genes. Inhibition of the fatty acid synthesis pathway substantially increases the basal expression of antiviral genes via the spontaneous production of type I interferon (IFN). Using a combination of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing technology and a global lipidomics analysis, we found that the decrease in monounsaturated fatty acid caused by genetic deletion of Scd2 in mice was crucial for the induction of an antiviral response through activation of the cGAS-STING pathway. These findings demonstrate the important relationship between fatty acid biosynthesis and type I IFN responses that enhances the antiviral response.
ScienceNature.com

The long non-coding RNA βFaar regulates islet β-cell function and survival during obesity in mice

Despite obesity being a predisposing factor for pancreatic β-cell dysfunction and loss, the mechanisms underlying its negative effect on insulin-secreting cells remain poorly understood. In this study, we identify an islet-enriched long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), which we name β-cell function and apoptosis regulator (βFaar). βFaar is dramatically downregulated in the islets of the obese mice, and a low level of βFaar is necessary for the development of obesity-associated β-cell dysfunction and apoptosis. Mechanistically, βFaar promote the synthesis and secretion of insulin by upregulating islet-specific genes Ins2, NeuroD1, and Creb1 through sponging miR-138-5p. In addition, using quantitative mass spectrometry, we identify TRAF3IP2 and SMURF1 as interacting proteins that are specifically associated with βFaar. We demonstrate that SMURF1 ubiquitin ligase activity is essential for TRAF3IP2 ubiquitination and activation of NF-κB-mediate β-cell apoptosis. Our experiments provide direct evidence that dysregulated βFaar contributes to the development of obesity-induced β-cell injury and apoptosis.
ScienceNature.com

Long noncoding RNA BS-DRL1 modulates the DNA damage response and genome stability by interacting with HMGB1 in neurons

Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are known to regulate DNA damage response (DDR) and genome stability in proliferative cells. However, it remains unknown whether lncRNAs are involved in these vital biological processes in post-mitotic neurons. Here, we report and characterize a lncRNA, termed Brain Specific DNA-damage Related lncRNA1 (BS-DRL1), in the central nervous system. BS-DRL1 is a brain-specific lncRNA and depletion of BS-DRL1 in neurons leads to impaired DDR upon etoposide treatment in vitro. Mechanistically, BS-DRL1 interacts with HMGB1, a chromatin protein that is important for genome stability, and is essential for the assembly of HMGB1 on chromatin. BS-DRL1 mediated DDR exhibits cell-type specificity in the cortex and cerebellum in gamma-irradiated mice and BS-DRL1 knockout mice show impaired motor function and concomitant purkinje cell degeneration. Our study extends the understanding of lncRNAs in DDR and genome stability and implies a protective role of lncRNA against neurodegeneration.
ScienceNature.com

Genotoxic stress in constitutive trisomies induces autophagy and the innate immune response via the cGAS-STING pathway

Gain of even a single chromosome leads to changes in human cell physiology and uniform perturbations of specific cellular processes, including downregulation of DNA replication pathway, upregulation of autophagy and lysosomal degradation, and constitutive activation of the type I interferon response. Little is known about the molecular mechanisms underlying these changes. We show that the constitutive nuclear localization of TFEB, a transcription factor that activates the expression of autophagy and lysosomal genes, is characteristic of human trisomic cells. Constitutive nuclear localization of TFEB in trisomic cells is independent of mTORC1 signaling, but depends on the cGAS-STING activation. Trisomic cells accumulate cytoplasmic dsDNA, which activates the cGAS-STING signaling cascade, thereby triggering nuclear accumulation of the transcription factor IRF3 and, consequently, upregulation of interferon-stimulated genes. cGAS depletion interferes with TFEB-dependent upregulation of autophagy in model trisomic cells. Importantly, activation of both the innate immune response and autophagy occurs also in primary trisomic embryonic fibroblasts, independent of the identity of the additional chromosome. Our research identifies the cGAS-STING pathway as an upstream regulator responsible for activation of autophagy and inflammatory response in human cells with extra chromosomes, such as in Down syndrome or other aneuploidy-associated pathologies.
CancerNature.com

The effect of protein mutations on drug binding suggests ensuing personalised drug selection

The advent of personalised medicine promises a deeper understanding of mechanisms and therefore therapies. However, the connection between genomic sequences and clinical treatments is often unclear. We studied 50 breast cancer patients belonging to a population-cohort in the state of Qatar. From Sanger sequencing, we identified several new deleterious mutations in the estrogen receptor 1 gene (ESR1). The effect of these mutations on drug treatment in the protein target encoded by ESR1, namely the estrogen receptor, was achieved via rapid and accurate protein–ligand binding affinity interaction studies which were performed for the selected drugs and the natural ligand estrogen. Four nonsynonymous mutations in the ligand-binding domain were subjected to molecular dynamics simulation using absolute and relative binding free energy methods, leading to the ranking of the efficacy of six selected drugs for patients with the mutations. Our study shows that a personalised clinical decision system can be created by integrating an individual patient’s genomic data at the molecular level within a computational pipeline which ranks the efficacy of binding of particular drugs to variant proteins.
ScienceNature.com

Overlapping regions of Caf20 mediate its interactions with the mRNA-5′cap-binding protein eIF4E and with ribosomes

By interacting with the mRNA 5′ cap, the translation initiation factor eIF4E plays a critical role in selecting mRNAs for protein synthesis in eukaryotic cells. Caf20 is a member of the family of proteins found across eukaryotes termed 4E-BPs, which compete with eIF4G for interaction with eIF4E. Caf20 independently interacts with ribosomes. Thus, Caf20 modulates the mRNA selection process via poorly understood mechanisms. Here we performed unbiased mutagenesis across Caf20 to characterise which regions of Caf20 are important for interaction with eIF4E and with ribosomes. Caf20 binding to eIF4E is entirely dependent on a canonical motif shared with other 4E-BPs. However, binding to ribosomes is weakened by mutations throughout the protein, suggesting an extended binding interface that partially overlaps with the eIF4E-interaction region. By using chemical crosslinking, we identify a potential ribosome interaction region on the ribosome surface that spans both small and large subunits and is close to a known interaction site of eIF3. The function of ribosome binding by Caf20 remains unclear.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA DIO3OS binds to microRNA-130b to restore radiosensitivity in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma by upregulating PAX9

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) ranks as one of the most deadly cancers worldwide due to its aggressive progression and poor treatment response. The long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-microRNA (miRNA)-messenger RNA (mRNA) axis has been highlighted as a potency biomarker for enhancing the radiosensitivity of ESCC. Hence, we investigated the functional mechanism of the lncRNA DIO3OS/miR-130b/PAX9 axis in the radioresistance of ESCC cells. In cell experiments, we altered the miR-130b expression in ESCC cells using mimic or inhibitor to examine its effects on ESCC cell activities in response to 4 Gy irradiation, as well testing the involvement of lncRNA DIO3OS and the transcription factor gene PAX9. Tumor xenograft experiments were then conducted to observe the effect of miR-130b, lncRNA DIO3OS, and PAX9 on the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells in vivo. miR-130b was found to be highly expressed in ESCC. Downregulated miR-130b inhibited proliferation, invasion, and resistance to apoptosis in ESCC cells. LncRNA DIO3OS and PAX9 were downregulated in ESCC. The lncRNA DIO3OS could upregulate PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, which ultimately promoted the radiosensitivity of ESCC in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, lncRNA DIO3OS upregulates the expression of PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, ultimately promoting the radiosensitivity of ESCC.
ScienceNature.com

Conserved residues in the extracellular loop 2 regulate Stachel-mediated activation of ADGRG2

Cleavage and dissociation of a large N-terminal fragment and the consequent unmasking of a short sequence (Stachel) remaining on the N-terminus have been proposed as mechanisms of activation of some members of the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor (aGPCR) family. However, the identity of residues that play a role in the activation of aGPCRs by the cognate Stachel remains largely unknown. Protein sequence alignments revealed a conserved stretch of residues in the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) of all 33 members of the aGPCR family. ADGRG2, an orphan aGPCR, plays a major role in male fertility, Ewing sarcoma cell proliferation, and parathyroid cell function. We used ADGRG2 as a model aGPCR and generated mutants of the conserved residues in the ECL2 via site-directed mutagenesis. We show that tryptophan and isoleucine in the ECL2 are essential for receptor stability and surface expression in the HEK293 cells. By adjusting the receptor surface expression levels, we show that mutation of these residues of ECL2 ablates the Stachel-mediated activation of multiple signaling pathways of ADGRG2. This study provides a novel understanding of the role of the ECL2 in Stachel-mediated signaling and degradation of ADGRG2, which may lay the foundation for the rational design of therapeutics to target aGPCRs.
CancerNature.com

Melanoma reactive TCR-modified T cells generated without activation retain a less differentiated phenotype and mediate a superior in vivo response

Adoptive T cell therapy with T cell receptor (TCR)-modified T cells has shown promise in treating metastatic melanoma and other malignancies. However, studies are needed to improve the efficacy and durability of responses of TCR-modified T cells. Standard protocols for generating TCR-modified T cells involve activating T cells through CD3 stimulation to allow for the efficient transfer of tumor-reactive receptors with viral vectors. T cell activation results in terminal differentiation and shortening of telomeres, which are likely suboptimal for therapy. In these studies, we demonstrate efficient T cell transduction with the melanoma-reactive TIL1383I TCR through culturing with interleukin 7 (IL-7) in the absence of CD3 activation. The TIL1383I TCR-modified T cells generated following IL-7 culture were enriched with naïve (TN) and memory stem cell populations (TSCM) while maintaining longer telomere lengths. Furthermore, we demonstrated melanoma-reactivity of TIL1383I TCR-modified cells generated following IL-7 culture using in vitro assays and a superior response in an in vivo melanoma model. These results suggest that utilizing IL-7 to generate TCR-modified T cells in the absence of activation is a feasible strategy to improve adoptive T cell therapies for melanoma and other malignancies.
ScienceNature.com

GapClust is a light-weight approach distinguishing rare cells from voluminous single cell expression profiles

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful tool in detailing the cellular landscape within complex tissues. Large-scale single cell transcriptomics provide both opportunities and challenges for identifying rare cells playing crucial roles in development and disease. Here, we develop GapClust, a light-weight algorithm to detect rare cell types from ultra-large scRNA-seq datasets with state-of-the-art speed and memory efficiency. Benchmarking on diverse experimental datasets demonstrates the superior performance of GapClust compared to other recently proposed methods. When applying our algorithm to an intestine and 68 k PBMC datasets, GapClust identifies the tuft cells and a previously unrecognised subtype of monocyte, respectively.
ChinaNature.com

Combination of retinoids and narrow-band ultraviolet B inhibits matrix metalloproteinase 13 expression in HaCaT keratinocytes and a mouse model of psoriasis

Matrix metalloproteinase13 (MMP13) can be released by keratinocytes and fibroblasts and involved in the pathogenesis of skin disorders. Retinoic acid derivative drugs include tazarotene and acitretin. Tazarotene/acitretin and narrow-band ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) irradiation are common treatment options for psoriasis. However, their impact on MMP13 expression in the context of psoriasis has yet to be determined. The expression of MMP13 was analyzed in patients with psoriasis. The effects of tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB on MMP13 expression were also investigated in a mouse model of psoriasis. Human HaCaT keratinocytes were exposed to acitretin or NB-UVB and then assayed for cell proliferation and MMP13 expression levels. We showed that patients with psoriasis had increased levels of MMP13 protein in skin lesions and serum samples. Exposure to acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation alone or in combination led to reduction of cell proliferation and MMP13 expression in HaCaT cells. Consistently, tazarotene treatment or NB-UVB irradiation attenuated imiquimod-induced psoriasis-like dermatitis and decreased MMP13 expression in a mouse model. Based on these from HaCaT keratinocytes cells and animal experiments, we suggest that tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation can inhibit the expression of MMP13 in HaCaT keratinocytes and psoriasis mouse models. Blockade of MMP13 activity may have therapeutic potential in improving symptoms of psoriasis.
ScienceScience Now

The mitochondrial single-stranded DNA binding protein is essential for initiation of mtDNA replication

We report a role for the mitochondrial single-stranded DNA binding protein (mtSSB) in regulating mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) replication initiation in mammalian mitochondria. Transcription from the light-strand promoter (LSP) is required both for gene expression and for generating the RNA primers needed for initiation of mtDNA synthesis. In the absence of mtSSB, transcription from LSP is strongly up-regulated, but no replication primers are formed. Using deep sequencing in a mouse knockout model and biochemical reconstitution experiments with pure proteins, we find that mtSSB is necessary to restrict transcription initiation to optimize RNA primer formation at both origins of mtDNA replication. Last, we show that human pathological versions of mtSSB causing severe mitochondrial disease cannot efficiently support primer formation and initiation of mtDNA replication.
WildlifeNature.com

The mitochondrial genome of the grape powdery mildew pathogen Erysiphe necator is intron rich and exhibits a distinct gene organization

Powdery mildews are notorious fungal plant pathogens but only limited information exists on their genomes. Here we present the mitochondrial genome of the grape powdery mildew fungus Erysiphe necator and a high-quality mitochondrial gene annotation generated through cloning and Sanger sequencing of full-length cDNA clones. The E. necator mitochondrial genome consists of a circular DNA sequence of 188,577 bp that harbors a core set of 14 protein-coding genes that are typically present in fungal mitochondrial genomes, along with genes encoding the small and large ribosomal subunits, a ribosomal protein S3, and 25 mitochondrial-encoded transfer RNAs (mt-tRNAs). Interestingly, it also exhibits a distinct gene organization with atypical bicistronic-like expression of the nad4L/nad5 and atp6/nad3 gene pairs, and contains a large number of 70 introns, making it one of the richest in introns mitochondrial genomes among fungi. Sixty-four intronic ORFs were also found, most of which encoded homing endonucleases of the LAGLIDADG or GIY-YIG families. Further comparative analysis of five E. necator isolates revealed 203 polymorphic sites, but only five were located within exons of the core mitochondrial genes. These results provide insights into the organization of mitochondrial genomes of powdery mildews and represent valuable resources for population genetic and evolutionary studies.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
ScienceNature.com

Gut microbiota signature in treatment-naïve attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Compelling evidence supports alterations in gut microbial diversity, bacterial composition, and/or relative abundance of several bacterial taxa in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, findings for ADHD are inconsistent among studies, and specific gut microbiome signatures for the disorder remain unknown. Given that previous studies have mainly focused on the pediatric form of the disorder and involved small sample sizes, we conducted the largest study to date to compare the gastrointestinal microbiome composition in 100 medication-naïve adults with ADHD and 100 sex-matched healthy controls. We found evidence that ADHD subjects have differences in the relative abundance of several microbial taxa. At the family level, our data support a lower relative abundance of Gracilibacteraceae and higher levels of Selenomonadaceae and Veillonellaceae in adults with ADHD. In addition, the ADHD group showed higher levels of Dialister and Megamonas and lower abundance of Anaerotaenia and Gracilibacter at the genus level. All four selected genera explained 15% of the variance of ADHD, and this microbial signature achieved an overall sensitivity of 74% and a specificity of 71% for distinguishing between ADHD patients and healthy controls. We also tested whether the selected genera correlate with age, body mass index (BMI), or scores of the ADHD rating scale but found no evidence of correlation between genera relative abundance and any of the selected traits. These results are in line with recent studies supporting gut microbiome alterations in neurodevelopment disorders, but further studies are needed to elucidate the role of the gut microbiota on the ADHD across the lifespan and its contribution to the persistence of the disorder from childhood to adulthood.
Public HealthNature.com

Detection of Begomovirus in chilli and tomato plants using functionalized gold nanoparticles

Begomoviruses are a major class of Geminiviruses that affects most dicotyledonous plants and causes heavy economic losses to farmers. Early detection of begomovirus is essential to control the spread of the disease and prevent loss. Many available detection methods like ELISA, immunosorbent electron microscopy, PCR or qPCR require expertise in handling sophisticated instruments, complex data interpretation and costlier chemicals, enzymes or antibodies. Hence there is a need for a simpler detection method, here we report the development of a visual detection method based on functionalized gold nanoparticles (AuNP assay). The assay was able to detect up to 500 ag/µl of begomoviral DNA (pTZCCPp3, a clone carrying partial coat protein gene) suspended in MilliQ water. Screening of chilli plants for begomoviral infection by PCR (Deng primers) and AuNP assay showed that AuNP assay (77.7%) was better than PCR (49.4%). The AuNP assay with clccpi1 probe was able to detect begomoviral infection in chilli, tomato, common bean, green gram and black gram plants which proved the utility and versatility of the AuNP assay. The specificity of the assay was demonstrated by testing with total DNA from different plants that are not affected by begomoviruses.
WildlifeNature.com

Asymmetric reconstruction of mammalian reovirus reveals interactions among RNA, transcriptional factor µ2 and capsid proteins

Mammalian reovirus (MRV) is the prototypical member of genus Orthoreovirus of family Reoviridae. However, lacking high-resolution structures of its RNA polymerase cofactor μ2 and infectious particle, limits understanding of molecular interactions among proteins and RNA, and their contributions to virion assembly and RNA transcription. Here, we report the 3.3 Å-resolution asymmetric reconstruction of transcribing MRV and in situ atomic models of its capsid proteins, the asymmetrically attached RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) λ3, and RdRp-bound nucleoside triphosphatase μ2 with a unique RNA-binding domain. We reveal molecular interactions among virion proteins and genomic and messenger RNA. Polymerase complexes in three Spinoreovirinae subfamily members are organized with different pseudo-D3d symmetries to engage their highly diversified genomes. The above interactions and those between symmetry-mismatched receptor-binding σ1 trimers and RNA-capping λ2 pentamers balance competing needs of capsid assembly, external protein removal, and allosteric triggering of endogenous RNA transcription, before, during and after infection, respectively.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for recognition and regulation of arenavirus polymerase L by Z protein

Junin virus (JUNV) causes Argentine hemorrhagic fever, a debilitating human disease of high mortality rates and a great risk to public health worldwide. Studying the L protein that replicates and transcribes the genome of JUNV, and its regulator Z protein should provide critical clues to identify therapeutic targets for disrupting the life cycle of JUNV. Here we report the 3.54 Å cryo-EM structure of the JUNV L protein complexed with regulator Z protein. JUNV L structure reveals a conserved architecture containing signature motifs found in other L proteins. Structural analysis shows that L protein is regulated by binding of Z protein at the RNA product exit site. Based on these findings, we propose a model for the role of Z protein as a switch to turn on/off the viral RNA synthesis via its interaction with L protein. Our work unveils the mechanism of JUNV transcription, replication and regulation, which provides a framework for the rational design of antivirals for combating viral infections.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy