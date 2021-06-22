Cancel
Moultrie, GA

Sharks qualify for 14 state swim meet events

By Wayne Grandy
The Moultrie Observer
MOULTRIE — The rebuilding Moultrie Sharks Swim Team entered 10 of its 21 swimmers in the District III swim meet last Saturday and they qualified for 14 events at the state meet in Catoosa County.

“We had a great meet,” said first-year coach Link Whittaker, noting that a couple of the team’s experienced swimmers had previous commitments and were unable to compete.

Whittaker said the Sharks had two fourth-place finishes that could result in state berth if one of the top three scratches.

Five members of the Sharks qualified individually for the state meet.

They are:

• Gracie Strickland, in the 9-10 age group, qualified in three events, placing first in one, second in the other two.

• Gillie Morgan, in the 11-12 age group, qualified in three events, winning one.

• Chloe Tillman, in the 13-14 age group, qualified in three events, winning one and placing second in two.

Whittaker said Strickland, Morgan and Tillman shared the high point swim for the team with each accountnig for 23 points individually.

• Ava Morgan, in 15-18 girls, won one event and was second in another.

• Leila Hall, in 11-12 girls, was second in one event.

Also the Sharks 12-and-under girls 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams advance with first-place finishes.

The teams include Ella Briones, Gillie Morgan, Leila Hall and Gracie Strickland.

“Especially pleasing to me was the first for the girls 12-and-under relay team in their medley and free relays,” Whittaker said. “A great team effort.”

Whittaker noted that a number of the Sharks improved their “best” times.

Those improving by more than three seconds were Ca’mycee Peterson in 25 freestyle and 25 backstroke; Ella Briones in 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle; Taylnn Cook, in 25 breaststroke; and Leila Hall in 50 butterfly.

Whittaker said Evie Briones was swimming in her first meet.

“She fought through the butterflies and gave a really good effort in the toughest age group of 9-10 girls,” Whittaker said.

Whittaker credited the Sharks’ parents’ group and Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority in playing host to the event.

He also gave a shout-out to retired longtime Sharks coach Pierre Rogers, who “put in many hours not just coaching but putting together team files to run this thing. “All can be proud of how Moultrie was represented.”

