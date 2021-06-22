Cancel
Amazon Music Offering Free Subscriptions for Four Months as Part of Prime Day

By Tim Chan
Billboard
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Music is one of the best music streaming services online, offering the ability to stream your favorite songs in premium HD quality. And right now Amazon Music is currently offering a four-month free trial for Prime members who are new to the service. It's part of Amazon's big Prime Day music and entertainment deals.

