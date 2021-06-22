Cancel
Business

The Washington Post Names ThunderCat Technology a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. ThunderCat Technology has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms and tech companies.

www.chron.com
