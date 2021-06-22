Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

Bladen County budget – nearly $62 million with 5 percent pay raises for employees – unanimously approved

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y32y2_0abR6MRk00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved a budget of nearly $62 million.

The board made the decision in less than 10 minutes during a preliminary meeting to their regularly scheduled gathering. There is no tax rate increase; it remains 82 cents per $100 of valuation.

The budget of $61,910,539 includes 5 percent raises across the board for county employees, who did not get a raise last year as COVID-19 swept through the country. There are a number of capital projects included, among them paving.

The budget also is impacted by changes in Emergency Management Services, to include two new positions and handling the changes resulting from the closure of Elizabethtown Rescue.

• The meeting was adjourned to Wednesday afternoon to consider alignment with managed health care organizations. The county is currently with Eastpointe and is considering Trillium.

• In an update on COVID-19, Dr. Terri Duncan said the county’s high percentage of positive tests is leading the state. But, the health director said, that is in part because of limited testing. For example, about 50 with five or six positives sends the percentage into double figures. She noted the number of active cases has nearly doubled, to about 70, in the last couple of weeks. Duncan also said the Health Department is awaiting confirmation of a 43rd death in the county related to the worldwide pandemic.

• Acting as the board for the Bladen County Water District, the panel unanimously approved three change orders and received an update on the Phase IV Water System Expansion Project.

• The board gave formal approval to an application connected to the new school in Tar Heel. It is an application toward a grant, with money coming from the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

501
Followers
654
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Government
City
Tar Heel, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elizabethtown Rescue#Trillium#The Health Department#Alanwooten19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County’s strategic plan gets off the ground

ELIZABETHTOWN — From time to time, they shared a laugh and forged deeper into the process. At others, they struggled to get past important points. For about three hours Wednesday in a Campbell Terminal Building conference room at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, nine elected commissioners met alongside leaders from Fountainworks to begin in earnest the task of developing a strategic plan for Bladen County. They participated in critical thinking and brainstorming exercises, and they considered members of the community for focus groups.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Vaccination rate in Bladen still 1 in 3

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than half a year since availability, just one in three from Bladen County are vaccinated against the coronavirus. In this week’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the county is listed with 34 percent of its total population fully vaccinated, a percentage that has changed little since the state offered a $1 million lottery incentive. The state rate is 43 percent, also a number that has changed only marginally in the month-plus since the governor made his pitch to lure more people.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown Town Council meets Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet in regular session on Monday, delayed a week by the July Fourth holiday. The council convenes for a noon work session, then a regular session at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall chambers at 805 W. Broad St. More information can be gained...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Board approves summer pay increase

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a specially called board meeting to discuss the summer enrichment pay plan. The board had to revise the original due to the fact that assistant principals are acting as site coordinators for the summer program. When administrators calculated their pay,...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

WIC program to resume in-person appointments Aug. 20

ELIZABETHTOWN — Waivers in Bladen County end Aug. 19 for the Women, Infants and Children Program, commonly known as WIC. The Health Department says in-person appointments resume Aug. 20. WIC, a release says, is “a nutrition program that helps families stay healthy! WIC provides access to: Healthy foods, breastfeeding support,...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County commissioners meeting in special session today, Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners for Bladen County will meet this afternoon at 4:30 in a special called meeting, and again at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The purpose of today’s meeting, a release says, is “to consider approving Managed Care contracts for the Bladen County Health Department, as well as approving an appropriation to the Bladen County Dixie Youth Baseball team to assist with tournament travel.”
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Change on the way for Bladen election board

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s new Board of Elections appointments are scheduled to be sworn in July 20 at noon. Chris Williams, the staff director here, shared a confirmation email from the state Board of Elections naming the four appointments. The chairman of the board is to be appointed by the governor.
Robeson County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Editorial: Jones Street budget battle gets good start from senators

History lesson such as it was, the gaps in it really were worth mentioning. But state Sen. Phil Berger’s recollection for the Robeson County native who has spent more than half of his life working for the people of this state on Jones Street in Raleigh did have merit. And we agree with him in principle when it comes to the state budget we’re getting closer to seeing make its way to Gov. Roy Cooper.
Bladenboro, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro hearings draw no public voices

BLADENBORO — Bladenboro held two public hearings at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. One was in regard to closing out two community development block grants that were used to install five emergency generators. The town installed the generators at the maintenance shop, both wells and the two lift stations. The grants totaled $279,246. There were no public comments.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Emereau board meets Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Directors at Emereau: Bladen Charter School will meet in special session on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. A release from the school says, “The purpose of the meeting is to approve beginning and ending terms for the Board of Directors, to approve the Mental Health Plan as required by legislation; whether to move forward with financing Phase IIIB construction; and to discuss personnel, if needed, as per NC General Statute 143.318.11(a): A public body may close a session for the following purpose: to establish, or to instruct the public body’s staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating (i) the price and other material terms of a contract or of a proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease; or (ii) the amount of compensation and other materials terms of an employment contract or a proposed employment contract.”
Cumberland County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Heustess succeeds Cannon, to lead SEDC in coming year

Chuck Heustess presents Amy Cannon with a plaque in recognition of her executive committee leadership for the past year with the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, which held its 53rd annual meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. Heustess, executive director of both the Bladen County Economic Development Commission and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, was introduced as chairman for the upcoming year. He succeeds Cannon, the county manager in Cumberland County.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Zoning change request near Dublin denied by county commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners here on Monday denied a request by Fayetteville real estate developer Joe Riddle to rezone land on the outskirts of Dublin. The 4.89-acre parcel at the intersection of N.C. 87 and N.C. 41, trapezoid shaped and owned by Linda Harrelson, Teresa Norris, Beverly Brady, Clara Butler, Lavonda Tatum and Jennifer Britt, will remain residential-agriculture. Riddle appeared before the board earlier this month seeking to change it to commercial, and vowing to go through with a purchase regardless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy