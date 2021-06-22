Unreal Engine 5 adds official support for NVIDIA’s DLSS tech

Gamers wishing to learn more about the new Edge of Eternity game and its support for DLSS and FidelityFX Super Resolution may be interested in an interview Midgar Studio CEO and lead programmer Jérémy Zeler-Maury over on the WCCFTech website. If you are not familiar with the Edge of Eternity game it will be available on consoles during Q4 2021 and launched last month on PC systems and is now available to purchase offering over 50 hours of gameplay. “Will Daryon and Selene find a cure to the Corrosion? Will they finally bring peace to the world? Discover it right now!” Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the games mechanics, gameplay, storyline and characters.