Despite being released eight years ago, Grand Theft Auto V can still use help with performance. It’s just that sort of game. You can use the in-built upscaler (running the game at a lower resolution than your monitor's native resolution then upscaling to the correct size) to do so, but the image quality definitely suffers from it. Thankfully, a better method has appeared in the form of AMD's DLSS-alike, FidelityFx Super Resolution (or FSR). It's been ported over to GTA V by a fan, and when you compare the two side-by-side AMD’s image quality definitely wins out.