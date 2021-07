DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Matt Lutkus looks across Damariscotta’s big riverfront parking lot and sees both a problem and a solution. He is the manager of the popular tourist town and said the basic problem is that the parking lot is flooding more often, a result in part, of rising sea levels caused by climate change. He said when astronomical high tides combine with storms—and sometimes when they don’t—the Damariscotta River pushes up through old storm drains and floods the parking lot. Those floodwaters can get high enough to threaten businesses, which sometimes have to use sandbags to keep the river out.