Rare real estate project taking shape in central Las Vegas

A spread of land once owned by Siegfried &Roy is now home to a rare sort of real estate project in Southern Nevada: an infill housing tract. Harmony Homes is doing site work for a 234-unit townhouse development on Rancho Drive just north of Vegas Drive in the central Las Vegas Valley. It expects to begin building model homes this fall and to start sales early next year, according to Colleen Catania, sales and marketing manager at Harmony.