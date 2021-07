Microsoft is set to release Windows 11 this holiday season, and while there’s a lot of anticipation, there are also many questions. As we prepare to start seeing Windows 11 in laptops all over, it’s important to know what we’re signing up for. One major question is how long the Windows 11 support period will be for. You want your PC to stay functional and updated as long as possible, so this is an important question. While Microsoft hasn’t given us a full answer just yet, we have a good idea of what to expect.