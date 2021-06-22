Four involved in North Port drive-by shooting are facing charges after teen dies

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Three teens and a 22-year-old were arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead days after the incident in North Port Friday.

Navarius Mason, 14, Javen Paul, 15, Gavin Smith, 17, and Anthony Wicks, 22, are all facing second-degree murder charges after a person found was shot in the head near Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue, according to the North Port Police Department.

Police records show gunshots were fired from a red Nissan Cube around 8:45 p.m. One of those bullets hit the teenage victim in the head, police said.

Family members said the victim of the shooting was 18-year-old Micah Dankowitz.

Pictured: Micah Dankowitz

Dankowitz was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was placed on life support following the shooting, police said.

Dankowitz, 18, pictured with his older brother Ryan on his right

Officials released a statement on Tuesday that he died from his injuries.

According to the arrest reports multiple rounds were fired near the intersection just before 9 p.m.

Wicks was the only adult, and the owner of the Nissan Cube according to police.

Being the only adult, his mugshot is the only one currently available.

Anthony Wicks: North Port Police Department

Police said, it’s likely the four involved are known to the victim and believe this is an isolated incident.

“They were arguing back and forth over social media,” said said North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor. “That led them to the area to potentially have some sort of fight.”

Arrest records indicate that the argument was over a girl.

The North Port Police Department is still actively investigating the case.

“We’ve been working around the clock for the last few days trying to piece this together,” said Taylor. “Right now, none of them are giving us the full story, so they’ll all be charged.”

They are asking anyone with information to call 941-429-7300.