Director Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct and executive produce the series based on his 2011 film, which tells the story of Martin Harris (Neeson), a doctor who lost his memory after a car accident and woke up to find his identity taken and the target of mysterious assassins. Sean Finegan will write the pilot and will Collet-Serra executive produce along with Neeson, who isn't expected to reprise his role. (Unknown shares a title with the Amazon horror anthology series Unknown, announced last month, from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.) TNT has a history of turning movies into TV series. Two of its three current drama series, Animal Kingdom and Snowpiercer, originated as movies.