Netflix has finally solved one of the most frustrating complaints of its many users, at least when it comes to downloading titles to watch offline. Quite a few movies and TV shows on Netflix, including all of the streamer's original titles, are available to be downloaded to devices in order to be watched online. However, if that download isn't complete, you're simply out of luck. Netflix is aiming to change that with a new feature that will allow viewing to begin with partial downloads.