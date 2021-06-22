Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, NY

Guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run case

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2ztF_0abR4m8600

A Falls man has pleaded guilty for his role in a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Town of Lewiston in May 2020.

Michael Blackburn entered his plea Thursday in State Supreme Court in Lockport to a single count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, a class “D” felony.

Prosecutors said Blackburn was behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into an ATV ridden by Evonne “Von” Printup-Rice. The crash took place on Garlow Road in the Town of Lewiston on May 7, 2020. Printup-Rice was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and investigators said Blackburn fled from the crash site on foot, leaving his vehicle behind.

He was located, hours later, at his home in the Falls by members of the Town of Lewiston Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office who were investigating the crash.

Sentencing for Blackburn is scheduled for Sept. 13, before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
346
Followers
131
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
Lewiston, NY
Government
Lockport, NY
Government
Lewiston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#State Supreme Court#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and Biden accepted the deputy commissioner’s resignation, the White House said. Biden asked commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and his employment was terminated Friday after he refused the Democratic president’s request,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy