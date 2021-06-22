Cancel
Crockett County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crockett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Ozona, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ozona and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 356 and 372. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
