East Feliciana Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST FELICIANA NORTHWESTERN POINTE COUPEE AND NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES...WILKINSON AND WESTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 836 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Church Hill to near Kingston to near Big Bend. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Wakefield, Smithdale, Lettsworth, Spillman, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans.

alerts.weather.gov
