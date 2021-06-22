Well-traveled Copemish Depot finds new home near Glen Arbor

There’s a painted lady in Glen Arbor, setting heads a-swivel as they walk, bike, or drive past Bay Lane at M-22. Although diminutive at under 700 square feet, she has an outsized personality. She’s well-traveled for her age—at least 125 years—and her pedigree is just as colorful as her painted trim, ornate corbels, and drop finials. For more than five decades, she’s been hiding in plain sight in the former Wildflowers retail compound on S. Glen Lake Rd. In the spring of 2021, she began a new chapter as the private residence of a family with an abiding affection for the Glen Arbor area.