From the moment that the 2020 Minnesota Vikings season capped until the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft, the franchise needed an offensive guard(s). Fans made memes about it. One after another – free-agent guards flew off the board to other NFL teams, leaving the Vikings with “more of the same” in potentially another year of a Dakota Dozier and Dru Samia sandwich. The fear really vamped up when general manager Rick Spielman re-signed Dozier, who had a rather dull 2020 campaign. Folks would hear nothing of the sort that whispered that Dozier was probably just a depth addition or ‘camp body.