Raiders' Carl Nassib Announces He's Gay
Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders has become the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib made the announcement on Instagram. "What's up people?" Nassib posted. "I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.football.realgm.com