EKU’s $379.5M budget funds free textbooks, additional scholarships

RICHMOND, Ky. — The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents approved a $379.5 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year at its June 17 meeting. Among the largest in new investments to promote college affordability, access and success for students is nearly $6 million set aside to fund the EKU BookSmart program. For the first time in the institution’s history, new and returning EKU undergraduates will receive all textbooks and required course materials available for the first day of fall semester classes in August at no additional cost to students.