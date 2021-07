The emotional connection to food is more powerful than we recognize. Especially if we decide to change our diet and eliminate foods that we perceive to give us “comfort”. We eat certain foods when we feel lonely, bored, or stressed. We eat other foods when we are happy and want to celebrate. And, sometimes we just don’t want to cook so we eat foods out of convenience. Whatever the reason, when you start changing your diet your body goes through a detox period and craves that sugar rush and carb binge. It doesn’t understand why you aren’t complying like you used to and giving in to the cravings. This can be overwhelming. What do you do to manage this emotional roller coaster so you can get healthy and lose weight? Here are some of my tried-and-true hacks for overcoming emotional challenges with food so you can reach your diet goals and keep it Keto/Low carb.