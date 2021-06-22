County reaches 75% mark of vaccinated adults

ALBANY COUNTY — Three-quarters of Albany County adults had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the county executive, Daniel McCoy, announced on Monday morning. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 65.4 percent of Americans 18 and older had received at least one dose. A CDC map shows the least vaccinated states are largely in the south, save Florida, and in the Southwest while the most heavily vaccinated states are in New England, on the West Coast, and in Hawaii.