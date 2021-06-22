Cancel
FOCUS ON-Triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
(Reuters) - Focus on triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

THE ABSOLUTE BASICS * The Olympic triathlon is a continuous race beginning with a 1,500m swim followed by a 40km bike ride and then a 10km run. * The switch between each leg is called the transition (T1 and T2) and athletes have honed their technique so that they barely break stride while removing/adding the kit for each leg.

* Failure to stack kit safely can result in time penalties.

* In Olympic distance races, “drafting” or slipstreaming is allowed during the bike leg.

HOW MANY MEDALS? There are three sets of medals available: men’s and women’s races and a mixed sprint relay with teams consisting of two men and two women.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO? Briton Alistair Brownlee became the first athlete to win double Olympic triathlon gold when he followed up his London triumph. His younger brother Jonathan, who won bronze in 2012, went one better with a silver in Rio.

In the women’s event Gwen Jorgensen delivered gold for the United States, with 2012 champion Nicola Spirig of Switzerland taking silver and Briton Vicky Holland outsprinting flat mate and best friend Non Stanford for the bronze.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO? With so few races over the last 18 months form is tough to establish. Johnny Brownlee looks in shape to challenge to complete his medal set but Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt emerged from lockdown as the form man. France are favourites for the relay having won the test event in 2019 as well as the last three world titles. WHAT’S NEW?

The mixed relay. After debuting in a major tournament at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, it has proved a popular and TV-friendly fast-paced event, with athletes swimming 300m, cycling 8km and running 2km before tapping the hand of their team mate to take over.

WHEN IS IT HAPPENING? Men’s race July 26, Women’s July 27, Mixed Relay July 31.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING?

Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo Bay, an urban beach resort that has hosted Japan’s national championships for more than 20 years.

HOW DID WE GET HERE? The sport of triathlon was establish in 1974 when a race was organised in San Diego, California. It spread and developed internationally, with all sorts of distances and variations. The current “Olympic distance” was formalised ahead of the sport joining the Games in 2000.

WELL FANCY THATDespite inventing the sport and producing some of its greatest proponents, the United States has never won a men’s Olympic medal.

