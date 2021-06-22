Cancel
Eugene, OR

Brazier suffers shock defeat as U.S. Olympic trials prove wicked test

By Amy Tennery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bARGx_0abR172d00
Feb 13, 2021; Staten Island, New York, USA; Donavan Brazier (USA) wins the 800m in an American record 1:44.21 during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

June 21 (Reuters) - World champion Donavan Brazier's Olympic dreams were shattered on Monday as the overwhelming favourite in the men's 800 metres suffered a shock defeat in Eugene, Oregon in make-or-break U.S. trials that pushed the sport's top athletes to the brink.

The 24-year-old American record holder seemed all but assured of a spot on Team USA heading into Eugene, Oregon, this week but ran out of gas with 200 metres to go, finishing dead last with a time of 1:47.88 as he was forced to relive the disappointment of the 2016 trials, where he also came up short.

"I may have made a move a little too early. I paid the price the last 200," Brazier told reporters, adding that he was "obviously not the best prepared."

Clayton Murphy, 26, who picked up bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, won in a blistering, world-leading 1:43.17. Isaiah Jewett, 24, finished second with a personal best 1:43.85.

Earlier in the day, athletes arrived on the track wearing ice vests to combat the ferociously hot conditions, with temperatures hovering around 93 degrees Fahrenheit (33.9 degrees Celsius) as the action kicked off inside Hayward Field.

Will Claye earned a shot at upgrading his Olympic silver to gold, winning the triple jump with 17.21 metres after having to settle for second place at the Rio and London Games, capping a remarkable recovery for the 30-year-old after he ruptured his Achilles last year.

"It has been a really difficult year for me," said Claye, who also picked up silver at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. "I've been getting to know the new Will Claye. Just to pull out this big jump."

He just edged out 29-year-old Donald Scott, who went 17.18 metres, while 2016 Olympian Chris Benard finished third with 17.01.

Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, 28, who won at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 and claimed Olympic bronze five years ago, booked his ticket to Tokyo but had to settle for a two-way tie for second with 21-year-old KC Lightfoot behind 23-year-old Chris Nilsen, who cleared 5.90 metres.

"Now I can just go to bed and be like, 'I'm an Olympian, go to bed,'" said Kendricks, who had won consecutive U.S. national championships from 2014 through 2019. "I think if someone gave me a pillow, I'd just fall asleep on the turf right now," he told reporters.

Elsewhere in the day's action, rising star Elle Purrier St. Pierre, 26, clinched the 1,500m in 3:58.03, while 2016 bronze medallist Jenny Simpson, 34, came up short in her bid for a fourth trip to the Olympics, finishing tenth.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

SportsNBC Sports

11 iconic U.S. athletes not going to Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are around the corner, after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many Team USA athletes pack their bags to head overseas for the Games, there are a few American athletes who will not be making the trip as planned. Whether it be due to injury or not qualifying, some familiar names’ journeys have ended before the mainstage event.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Fraser-Pryce rockets to Jamaican 100m title, books ticket to Tokyo

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 25 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman alive, sped to a 10.71 second (wind +1.0 m/s) win in the women's 100m on Friday, the second day of Jamaica's national athletics championships. With her trademark rocket start, Fraser-Pryce separated from the field at 50...
Eugene, ORWyoming Tribune Eagle

Ames advances to semis at U.S. Olympic track trials

Brendan Ames – a 2007 Cheyenne Central graduate – finished the 110-meter hurdles in 13.58 seconds to advance to the semifinals of the United States Olympic track and field team trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Ames was sixth in his heat. The top three in each heat and...
SportsHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Stuns Crowd With Electrifying U.S. Olympic Trials Routines

Simone Biles took the lead with the top women’s gymnastics score at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night, stunning the crowd and viewers at home with a jaw-dropping performance. The five-time Olympic medalist, celebrated as the greatest gymnast of all time, completed the first day of the women’s competition...
Eugene, ORgoairforcefalcons.com

Alumni Wrap up Action at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Seven graduates of the Air Force track and field program wrapped up seven impressive days of action at the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field, which kicked off on Friday, June 18, at the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The group competed in three running events (800-meter run, 3000-meter steeplechase, 10000-meter run) and two field events (high jump, pole vault).
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Trio of Montana State Bobcats compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

A trio of Montana State Track and Field stars competed on Friday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Carley VonHeeder of Plains placed 16th in the Javelin with her top throw of 47.10 meters. Drake Schneider took sixth in his heat, 14th overall in the 400m hurdles coming...
Sportsgolobos.com

Time Changes at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to extreme heat forecast for this weekend, USATF has made adjustments to the competition schedule for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field with regard to athlete safety while competing in high temperatures, as well as officials, fans, and staff attending the event. USATF is following the guidance from the ACSM guidelines.
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Hakim Sani Brown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The scene is one that stays with you if you document sporting events and performances as a career. In June 2019 on the final night of the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, the competition was over and the athletes, their coaches and families gathered on the track at the University of Texas to watch the closing ceremonies. Gators senior Grant Holloway was the star of the night, breaking the NCAA record in the 110-meter hurdles that former NFL receiver Renaldo Nehemiah had owned for 40 years.
Springfield, ORPosted by
EDNPub

U.S. Olympic Race Walk Trials

Reserve your space along the official race walk course to enjoy the race, cheer on athletes, and share your Olympic spirit. The course will weave through downtown Springfield, and fans can cheer on the competitors! The reservation comes with a Race Walk Kit, which includes noisemakers for the race, information about a Race Walk athlete, and material to make your sign to support that athlete. The kit has a $10-$12 deposit, which will be refunded when you show us your reservation at the event.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Smith Qualifies for High Jump Final at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Jason Smith continues to add to his tremendous 2021 list of accolades as he qualified for the High Jump final at the United States Olympic Team Trials on Friday. The top twelve advance to the finals on Sunday and the senior came out in eleventh in the qualifier round.
Weber County, UTmywebermedia.com

Summer Allen closes season at U.S. Olympic Trials

Summer Allen’s historic post-season has come to an end after finishing No. 11 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 24. Allen’s semifinal performance on June 21 advanced her to the finals after posting a time of 9:38.61. Allen ran a time of 9:40.22 at the final event, putting her at 11th place.
Eugene, ORFlathead Beacon

How to Watch Montanans at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

NBC and NBCSN are providing coverage over eight nights of the U.S. Olympic Team trials in track and field from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Full schedule and live stream links are here. The top three finishers with an Olympic qualifying mark will be selected to represent Team USA at...
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Hoffman Advances to 400m Hurdles Semifinal at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Duke track & field senior Lauren Hoffman made her debut on the national stage count, advancing to the semifinals of the 400m hurdles in her first U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday evening at Hayward Field. Hoffman competed in the third of four heats, running a time of...
Saint Louis, MIHerald-Palladium

What pressure? Biles soars to lead at U.S. Olympic Trials

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles is primed for Tokyo. The world and Olympic gymnastics champion put on a dazzling display during the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night, pulling out all the stops — well, almost all of them — on her way to a commanding lead and a spot in Japan next month.
Saint Louis, MOchatsports.com

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials for the Tokyo Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Five men and up to six women will be named to the Olympic team by the conclusion of the event…. Men Day 1. All-Around. Brody Malone — 85.25. Shane Wiskus — 84.3. Yul Moldauer —...

