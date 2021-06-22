Ariel Atkins Was Stunned, Tina Charles Cried After Being Named to Olympics Roster
Atkins was stunned, Charles cried after call from Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ariel Atkins and Tina Charles will represent Team USA this summer when the U.S. Women's National Team goes for its seventh straight gold medal in the 2020 Toyko Olympics. Both Washington Mystics were candid on their emotions when they received the call they were selected to the 12-person squad.www.nbcwashington.com