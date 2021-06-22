Cancel
Ariel Atkins Was Stunned, Tina Charles Cried After Being Named to Olympics Roster

By Tyler Byrum
NBC Washington
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtkins was stunned, Charles cried after call from Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Ariel Atkins and Tina Charles will represent Team USA this summer when the U.S. Women's National Team goes for its seventh straight gold medal in the 2020 Toyko Olympics. Both Washington Mystics were candid on their emotions when they received the call they were selected to the 12-person squad.

NBABullets Forever

Tina Charles named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

On Thursday, the WNBA announced that Washington Mystics center Tina Charles was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June. This is her 12th time winning this award. In the month of June, Charles averaged 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Including all of her...
NBAwmleader.com

Liberty rally past Mystics, spoil Tina Charles’ homecoming

Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79 on Saturday at Barclays Center, spoiling the homecoming of Tina Charles. The former Liberty star...
Basketballchatsports.com

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins will represent Team USA in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game. The format will be in a Team USA vs. Team WNBA format, something that hasn’t been done since the 2010 season when the USA was preparing for the FIBA World Championship for Women, now known as the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. There was also a similar format in 2004 when the USA Basketball women’s national team played a team of WNBA All-Stars in New York City.
Basketballswishappeal.com

So far, the 2021 WNBA season belongs to Tina Charles

Prior to the 2021 season, our Zack Ward ranked the top 30 players in the WNBA. Before publishing his list, he asked the rest of the Swish Appeal staff for general feedback on his list. He originally had Charles ranked at No. 7, a status I suggested was a bit too high. In the final ranking, Charles came in at No. 10.
BasketballWashington Post

Tina Charles adds an Olympic nod to her career season with the Mystics

Tina Charles doesn’t exactly wear her heart on her sleeve — at least not publicly — but she gives you glimpses. She can be gruff when she wants to and is quick to remind you of her gritty New York roots. There’s a matter-of-fact-ness to her postgame interviews — whether she’s set a WNBA record or her Mystics lost an unexpected game. And she’ll break out some biting humor when a point needs to be made. The proverbial record skipped earlier this season when Charles said the Liberty fired her on her day off.
NBAatlantanews.net

Tina Charles on a roll as Mystics meet Liberty

Washington Mystics veteran center Tina Charles is having one of the best seasons of her WNBA career, earning Eastern Conference player-of-the-month honors in June. The 2012 league MVP and eight-time All-Star will get her first crack at carrying that momentum into July when she leads the Mystics (7-9) into action against the New York Liberty (8-9), her former team, on Saturday at Brooklyn.
NBAWashington Post

Tina Charles dominates the Liberty again, but the Mystics collapse for a fourth straight loss

Tina Charles clearly enjoys playing the New York Liberty. On Saturday afternoon, the WNBA’s leading scorer returned to play in Brooklyn for the first time since her hometown team traded her to the Washington Mystics in April 2020, and she notched her seventh 30-point game of the season. That showing further cemented her as a leading candidate for MVP honors.
BasketballESPN

WNBA 2021 midseason picks and predictions

Are the Las Vegas Aces still the favorite to hoist the 2021 WNBA championship trophy? Are Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson the front-runners for MVP? Which player has emerged as the Rookie of the Year favorite?. As the WNBA prepares to pause its season for the 2021 All-Star Game and...
Basketballswishappeal.com

All-Star Game Preview Part II: Team USA

The USAB women’s national team will play in the WNBA All-Star Game before representing the U.S. at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Here is the roster for Team USA:. Let’s take a look at these 12 deserving Olympians, one of whom is making her first WNBA All-Star Game appearance and two of whom have made double-digit All-Star Games.
Basketballfadeawayworld.net

2021 Dream Team USA: Are They Good Enough To Win The Gold Medal?

Team USA's 2021 12-man roster is confirmed for the upcoming Olympic Games. The roster is missing some major names like LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry among many others; but this roster is still stacked with All-Star talent. And with the prestige that Team USA comes with, they are one of the favorites entering the competition.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To The Celtics’ Coaching Hire

It didn’t take the Boston Celtics long to fill its head coaching vacancy, after Danny Ainge’s departure from the front office, and Brad Stevens’ surprising move to the general manager role. Stevens tabbed Ime Udoka, a popular Brooklyn Nets assistant, to replace him. Udoka is taking on his first head...
Basketballchatsports.com

Grant Named To Team USA Roster For Olympics

Former Syracuse standout Jerami Grant has been named to the 12-man roster for the 2021 USA Senior Men's Team that will compete in this summer's Olympics in Japan. The American squad will be seeking a fourth straight gold medal. THE 2021 SENIOR MEN'S TEAM. In addition to Grant and three-time...

