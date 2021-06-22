Cancel
Fire destroys $5M, 18-bedroom Outer Banks beachfront home

WSOC Charlotte
17 days ago
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keE37_0abQzjPo00

KILL DEVILS HILL, N.C. — A fire destroyed an 18-bedroom oceanfront rental home on the North Carolina coast valued at nearly $5 million, displacing guests and forcing evacuations of nearby residences, local officials said. No injuries were reported.

Kill Devil Hills Fire Department personnel were called to the home early Sunday in response to a report of flames at the front entrance, news outlets reported. The fire spread to homes on both sides as well as a motel pool, officials said.

[Claudette regains tropical storm strength near NC coast after 13 deaths]

Rachel Tackett, a town spokesperson, said 42 people were staying at the home when the fire erupted. Tackett said eight people from a nearby home were also displaced. The fire also caused damaged to vehicles parked in front of the home, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
State
North Carolina State
