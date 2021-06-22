AEW Dark Elevation results: Jack Evans vs. Matt Sydal
It’s Monday and you know what that means: time for a twelve-match AEW Dark: Elevation with several debuts. It’s impossible for FTR to have a bad match. This was a solid opener and served to build FTR’s record ahead of their future battle against Ortiz and Santana. FTR won by submission with a reverse figure four from Dax Hardwood to Isaacs. FTR ran their career AEW record to 18-1 with that one loss being last November's Tag Team title losing defeat to the Young Bucks.www.f4wonline.com