The coronavirus pandemic stimulus was front-loaded. That could mean a bumpy year.

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy is about to face a new challenge that has its roots in the arithmetic of growth: That which fiscal stimulus giveth, fiscal stimulus taketh away. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March, as well as a $900 billion pandemic aid package passed in December, are heavily front-loaded. They were set up to get money out the door fast. But one consequence of that strategy is that fiscal policy in the quarters ahead will subtract from economic growth.

www.staradvertiser.com
